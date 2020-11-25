Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Atmos Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/20, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP), and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.434 on 12/31/20, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 12/31/20, and Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 12/14/20. As a percentage of BEP's recent stock price of $61.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when BEP shares open for trading on 11/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for BIP to open 0.93% lower in price and for ATO to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEP, BIP, and ATO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP):



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP):



Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, 3.73% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, and 2.50% for Atmos Energy Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.8%, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are down about 0.3%, and Atmos Energy Corp. shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

