Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amkor Technology, Snap-On and Nordson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/21, Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amkor Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/15/21, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.23 on 3/10/21, and Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/9/21. As a percentage of AMKR's recent stock price of $23.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Amkor Technology Inc. to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when AMKR shares open for trading on 2/22/21. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.65% lower in price and for NDSN to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMKR, SNA, and NDSN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.69% for Amkor Technology Inc., 2.61% for Snap-On, Inc., and 0.85% for Nordson Corp..

In Thursday trading, Amkor Technology Inc. shares are currently off about 2.3%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are down about 0.2%, and Nordson Corp. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.