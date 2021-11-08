Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alliance Data Systems, MSCI and Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/21, Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alliance Data Systems Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/17/21, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 11/30/21, and Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/17/21. As a percentage of ADS's recent stock price of $74.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when ADS shares open for trading on 11/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.16% lower in price and for GLW to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADS, MSCI, and GLW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS):



MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for Alliance Data Systems Corp., 0.64% for MSCI Inc, and 2.49% for Corning Inc.

In Monday trading, Alliance Data Systems Corp. shares are currently up about 1.3%, MSCI Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Corning Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

