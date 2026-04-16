Ex-Div Reminder for Zoetis (ZTS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/20/26, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 6/2/26. As a percentage of ZTS's recent stock price of $120.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ZTS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZTS's low point in its 52 week range is $113.29 per share, with $172.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.51.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ZTS makes up 7.06% of the VanEck Agribusiness ETF (Symbol: MOO) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding ZTS).

In Thursday trading, Zoetis Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.