Ex-Div Reminder for Williams (WMB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.525, payable on 6/29/26. As a percentage of WMB's recent stock price of $72.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Williams Cos Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when WMB shares open for trading on 6/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WMB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $55.82 per share, with $80.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.15.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WMB makes up 9.26% of the NEOS MLP & Energy Infrastructure High Income ETF (Symbol: MLPI) which is trading up by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WMB).

In Wednesday trading, Williams Cos Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

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Further WMB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.