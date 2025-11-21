Ex-Div Reminder for Westlake (WLK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/25/25, Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 12/11/25. As a percentage of WLK's recent stock price of $56.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Westlake Corp to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when WLK shares open for trading on 11/25/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WLK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLK's low point in its 52 week range is $56.33 per share, with $133.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.52.

In Friday trading, Westlake Corp shares are currently off about 1.9% on the day.

