Ex-Div Reminder for Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/13/26, Western New England Bancorp Inc (Symbol: WNEB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 5/27/26. As a percentage of WNEB's recent stock price of $13.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when WNEB shares open for trading on 5/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WNEB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WNEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WNEB's low point in its 52 week range is $8.525 per share, with $14.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.41.

In Tuesday trading, Western New England Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

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