Ex-Div Reminder for Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/23/26, Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 3/2/26. As a percentage of HCC's recent stock price of $87.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCC's low point in its 52 week range is $38 per share, with $105.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.73.

In Thursday trading, Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

