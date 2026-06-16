Ex-Div Reminder for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/18/26, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Symbol: VSH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 6/29/26. As a percentage of VSH's recent stock price of $64.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VSH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSH's low point in its 52 week range is $11.77 per share, with $66.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.30.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, VSH makes up 2.82% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSVM) which is trading up by about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding VSH).

In Tuesday trading, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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Further VSH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.