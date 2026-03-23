Ex-Div Reminder for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI)

Looking at the universe of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) we cover at ETF Channel , on 3/25/26, USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (Symbol: UMI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1765, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of UMI's recent stock price of $57.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of the USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when UMI shares open for trading on 3/25/26.

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UMI is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.

The chart below shows the one year performance of UMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMI's low point in its 52 week range is $43.7989 per share, with $58.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.62.

In Monday trading, USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.