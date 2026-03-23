Markets
UMI

Ex-Div Reminder for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI)

March 23, 2026 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) we cover at ETF Channel, on 3/25/26, USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (Symbol: UMI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1765, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of UMI's recent stock price of $57.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of the USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when UMI shares open for trading on 3/25/26.

UMI+Dividend+History+Chart

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UMI is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.

The chart below shows the one year performance of UMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, UMI's low point in its 52 week range is $43.7989 per share, with $58.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.62.

Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.

In Monday trading, USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Gold Dividend Stocks
 NSSC Split History
 Preferred Stock ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Gold Dividend Stocks-> NSSC Split History-> Preferred Stock ETFs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.