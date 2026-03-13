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GROW

Ex-Div Reminder for US Global Investors (GROW)

March 13, 2026 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/26, US Global Investors Inc (Symbol: GROW) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0075, payable on 3/30/26. As a percentage of GROW's recent stock price of $3.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

GROW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GROW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GROW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

US Global Investors Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GROW's low point in its 52 week range is $2.0201 per share, with $3.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.29.

US Global Investors Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, US Global Investors Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dividend Yield
 F5 market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CHG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Yield-> F5 market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CHG-> More articles by this source->

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