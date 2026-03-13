Ex-Div Reminder for US Global Investors (GROW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/16/26, US Global Investors Inc (Symbol: GROW) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0075, payable on 3/30/26. As a percentage of GROW's recent stock price of $3.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GROW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GROW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GROW's low point in its 52 week range is $2.0201 per share, with $3.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.29.

US Global Investors Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, US Global Investors Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.