Ex-Div Reminder for United Community Banks (UCB)

March 11, 2026 — 10:21 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/13/26, United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 4/3/26. As a percentage of UCB's recent stock price of $30.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of United Community Banks Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when UCB shares open for trading on 3/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UCB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UCB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.93 per share, with $36.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.21.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UCB makes up 1.06% of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding UCB).

In Wednesday trading, United Community Banks Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

