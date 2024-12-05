Ex-Div Reminder for Union Pacific (UNP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/9/24, Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.34, payable on 12/30/24. As a percentage of UNP's recent stock price of $235.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Union Pacific Corp to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when UNP shares open for trading on 12/9/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNP's low point in its 52 week range is $218.55 per share, with $258.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $234.86.

In Thursday trading, Union Pacific Corp shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

