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TY.PR

Ex-Div Reminder for Tri Continental's Preferred Stock

March 13, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/17/26, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.625, payable on 4/1/26. As a percentage of TY.PR's recent share price of $44.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of TY.PR to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when TY.PR shares open for trading on 3/17/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.65%, which compares to an average yield of 6.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TY.PR shares, versus TY:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TY.PR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.625 on Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock:

TY.PR+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TY) are down about 0.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 GURU Videos
 Funds Holding GRH
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GURU Videos-> Funds Holding GRH-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MU-> More articles by this source->

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