Ex-Div Reminder for Tri Continental's Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for TY.PR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.625 on Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TY) are down about 0.6%.
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