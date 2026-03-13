Ex-Div Reminder for Tri Continental's Preferred Stock

On 3/17/26, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.625, payable on 4/1/26. As a percentage of TY.PR's recent share price of $44.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of TY.PR to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when TY.PR shares open for trading on 3/17/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.65%, which compares to an average yield of 6.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of TY.PR shares, versus TY:

Below is a dividend history chart for TY.PR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.625 on Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TY) are down about 0.6%.

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