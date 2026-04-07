Ex-Div Reminder for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/9/26, Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.08, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of TD's recent stock price of $95.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when TD shares open for trading on 4/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TD's low point in its 52 week range is $55 per share, with $99.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.91.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TD makes up 3.63% of the Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (Symbol: GSIB) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding TD).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 12 series of preferred stock that are senior to TD — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.