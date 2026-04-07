Markets
TD

Ex-Div Reminder for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

April 07, 2026 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/9/26, Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.08, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of TD's recent stock price of $95.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when TD shares open for trading on 4/9/26.

TD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Toronto Dominion Bank 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TD's low point in its 52 week range is $55 per share, with $99.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.91.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TD makes up 3.63% of the Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (Symbol: GSIB) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding TD).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 12 series of preferred stock that are senior to TD — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dow Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RT
 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RT-> Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TD
GSIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.