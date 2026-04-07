Ex-Div Reminder for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TD's low point in its 52 week range is $55 per share, with $99.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.91.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TD makes up 3.63% of the Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (Symbol: GSIB) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding TD).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 12 series of preferred stock that are senior to TD — find out what they are ».
In Tuesday trading, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Dow Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RT
Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.