Ex-Div Reminder for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/26, Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of TXRH's recent stock price of $171.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TXRH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXRH's low point in its 52 week range is $148.73 per share, with $199.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.48.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TXRH makes up 6.87% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding TXRH).

In Monday trading, Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.