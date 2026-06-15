Ex-Div Reminder for Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/16/26, Strawberry Fields REIT Inc (Symbol: STRW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of STRW's recent stock price of $13.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Strawberry Fields REIT Inc to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when STRW shares open for trading on 6/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STRW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STRW's low point in its 52 week range is $9.87 per share, with $14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.24.

In Monday trading, Strawberry Fields REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further STRW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.