Ex-Div Reminder for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/24/24, STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 10/1/24. As a percentage of STM's recent stock price of $28.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STM's low point in its 52 week range is $27.445 per share, with $51.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.93.

In Friday trading, STMicroelectronics NV shares are currently up about 3.6% on the day.

