Ex-Div Reminder for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/8/26, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.83, payable on 6/23/26. As a percentage of SWK's recent stock price of $79.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when SWK shares open for trading on 6/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SWK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWK's low point in its 52 week range is $61.90 per share, with $93.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.13.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SWK makes up 2.71% of the Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (Symbol: VSDA) which is trading up by about 1.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding SWK).

In Thursday trading, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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Further SWK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.