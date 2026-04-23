Ex-Div Reminder for South Plains Financial (SPFI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/27/26, South Plains Financial Inc (Symbol: SPFI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of SPFI's recent stock price of $43.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SPFI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPFI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.56 per share, with $45.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.27.

In Thursday trading, South Plains Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.