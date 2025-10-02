Ex-Div Reminder for Shoe Carnival

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/6/25, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 10/20/25. As a percentage of SCVL's recent stock price of $21.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when SCVL shares open for trading on 10/6/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCVL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCVL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.14 per share, with $42.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.16.

In Thursday trading, Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

