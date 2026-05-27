Ex-Div Reminder for Selective Insurance Group's Preferred Shares Series B

Below is a dividend history chart for SIGIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) makes up 2.08% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SIGI).
In Wednesday trading, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SIGI) are down about 0.6%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further SIGIP Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.