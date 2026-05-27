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Ex-Div Reminder for Selective Insurance Group's Preferred Shares Series B

May 27, 2026 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/29/26, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of SIGIP's recent share price of $16.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of SIGIP to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when SIGIP shares open for trading on 5/29/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.96%, which compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGIP shares, versus SIGI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SIGIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:

SIGIP+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) makes up 2.08% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SIGI).

In Wednesday trading, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SIGI) are down about 0.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further SIGIP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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