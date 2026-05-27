Ex-Div Reminder for Selective Insurance Group's Preferred Shares Series B

On 5/29/26, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of SIGIP's recent share price of $16.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of SIGIP to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when SIGIP shares open for trading on 5/29/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.96%, which compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGIP shares, versus SIGI:

Below is a dividend history chart for SIGIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) makes up 2.08% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SIGI).

In Wednesday trading, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SIGI) are down about 0.6%.

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Further SIGIP Research:

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