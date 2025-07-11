Ex-Div Reminder for Sandstorm Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/25, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (Symbol: SAND) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 7/25/25. As a percentage of SAND's recent stock price of $9.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SAND is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAND's low point in its 52 week range is $4.92 per share, with $10.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.78.

In Friday trading, Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

