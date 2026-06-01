Ex-Div Reminder for Pjt Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/3/26, Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/17/26. As a percentage of PJT's recent stock price of $152.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PJT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PJT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PJT's low point in its 52 week range is $127.73 per share, with $195.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.27.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PJT makes up 2.30% of the Rockefeller US Small-Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: RSMC) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding PJT).

In Monday trading, Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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Further PJT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.