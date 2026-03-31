Ex-Div Reminder for Pegasystems (PEGA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/1/26, Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.03, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of PEGA's recent stock price of $41.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PEGA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEGA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.835 per share, with $68.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.05.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PEGA makes up 9.39% of the iShares ESG Aware 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOM) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PEGA).

In Tuesday trading, Pegasystems Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.