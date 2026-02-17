Ex-Div Reminder for Natural Gas Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/18/26, Natural Gas Services Group Inc (Symbol: NGS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 3/4/26. As a percentage of NGS's recent stock price of $37.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NGS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.7301 per share, with $37.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.70.

In Tuesday trading, Natural Gas Services Group Inc shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.