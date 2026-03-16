Ex-Div Reminder for Methanex (MEOH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/26, Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.185, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of MEOH's recent stock price of $52.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MEOH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.46 per share, with $59.0899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MEOH makes up 4.12% of the American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (Symbol: MGNR) which is trading up by about 1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding MEOH).

In Monday trading, Methanex Corp shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.