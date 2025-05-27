Ex-Div Reminder for Materion (MTRN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/25, Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 6/13/25. As a percentage of MTRN's recent stock price of $76.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTRN's low point in its 52 week range is $69.10 per share, with $123.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.57.

In Tuesday trading, Materion Corp shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

