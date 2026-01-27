Ex-Div Reminder for Marsh & McLennan Companies (MRSH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/29/26, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (Symbol: MRSH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 2/13/26. As a percentage of MRSH's recent stock price of $183.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRSH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRSH's low point in its 52 week range is $174.175 per share, with $248 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $181.18.

In Tuesday trading, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

