Ex-Div Reminder for Mach Natural Resources (MNR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/27/25, Mach Natural Resources LP (Symbol: MNR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/13/25. As a percentage of MNR's recent stock price of $15.99, this dividend works out to approximately 3.13%, so look for shares of Mach Natural Resources LP to trade 3.13% lower — all else being equal — when MNR shares open for trading on 2/27/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MNR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.46 per share, with $21.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.96.

In Tuesday trading, Mach Natural Resources LP shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

