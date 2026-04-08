Ex-Div Reminder for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/26, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of LNC's recent stock price of $36.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Lincoln National Corp. to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when LNC shares open for trading on 4/10/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNC's low point in its 52 week range is $28.23 per share, with $46.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.85.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LNC makes up 4.71% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA) which is trading up by about 3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding LNC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to LNC — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently up about 4.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.