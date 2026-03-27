Ex-Div Reminder for Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.79, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of LECO's recent stock price of $249.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LECO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LECO's low point in its 52 week range is $161.11 per share, with $310 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.88.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LECO makes up 2.52% of the Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (Symbol: VNSE) which is trading lower by about 2.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding LECO).

In Friday trading, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.