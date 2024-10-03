Ex-Div Reminder for Limoneira Co (LMNR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/7/24, Limoneira Co (Symbol: LMNR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.075, payable on 10/18/24. As a percentage of LMNR's recent stock price of $26.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LMNR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LMNR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.88 per share, with $27.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.95.

In Thursday trading, Limoneira Co shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

