Ex-Div Reminder for Korn Ferry (KFY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of KFY's recent stock price of $63.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Korn Ferry to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when KFY shares open for trading on 3/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KFY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $58.95 per share, with $78.499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.35.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KFY makes up 2.14% of the Rockefeller US Small-Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: RSMC) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding KFY).

In Thursday trading, Korn Ferry shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.