Ex-Div Reminder for KKR Income Opportunities

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KIO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KIO's low point in its 52 week range is $10.65 per share, with $12.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.12.
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KKR Income Opportunities Fundhares is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, KKR Income Opportunities Fundhares shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.