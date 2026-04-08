Ex-Div Reminder for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KRG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KRG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.515 per share, with $26.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.17.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KRG makes up 4.45% of the Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF (Symbol: TSRS) which is trading higher by about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding KRG).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to KRG, which trades under the symbol KRG.PRA — more info ».
In Wednesday trading, Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently up about 1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of WYNN
Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.