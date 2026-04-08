Ex-Div Reminder for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/9/26, Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 4/16/26. As a percentage of KRG's recent stock price of $25.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when KRG shares open for trading on 4/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KRG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.515 per share, with $26.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.17.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KRG makes up 4.45% of the Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF (Symbol: TSRS) which is trading higher by about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding KRG).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to KRG, which trades under the symbol KRG.PRA — more info ».

In Wednesday trading, Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.