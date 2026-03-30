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KIM.PRM

Ex-Div Reminder for Kimco Realty's Class M Preferred Stock

March 30, 2026 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/1/26, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3281, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of KIM.PRM's recent share price of $20.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of KIM.PRM to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when KIM.PRM shares open for trading on 4/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.54%, which compares to an average yield of 8.29% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIM.PRM shares, versus KIM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3281 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

KIM.PRM+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) makes up 8.30% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding KIM).

In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are up about 1.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Stock Split History
 PEK Historical Stock Prices
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock Split History-> PEK Historical Stock Prices-> Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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