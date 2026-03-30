Ex-Div Reminder for Kimco Realty's Class M Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3281 on Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) makes up 8.30% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding KIM).
In Monday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are up about 1.1%.
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