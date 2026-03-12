Ex-Div Reminder for Jackson Financial's Series A Preferred Stock

Markets
On 3/16/26, Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/30/26. As a percentage of JXN.PRA's recent share price of $26.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of JXN.PRA to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when JXN.PRA shares open for trading on 3/16/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.74%, which compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of JXN.PRA shares, versus JXN:

Below is a dividend history chart for JXN.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) makes up 3.70% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) which is trading lower by about 1.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding JXN).

In Thursday trading, Jackson Financial Inc's Dep Shares Reset Rate Series A Preferred Stock (Symbol: JXN.PRA) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JXN) are off about 2.6%.

