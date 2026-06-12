Ex-Div Reminder for Iron Mountain (IRM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.864, payable on 7/3/26. As a percentage of IRM's recent stock price of $126.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Iron Mountain Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when IRM shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IRM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRM's low point in its 52 week range is $77.77 per share, with $134.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.70.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IRM makes up 5.95% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IRM).

In Friday trading, Iron Mountain Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further IRM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.