Ex-Div Reminder for Invitation Homes (INVH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/26/25, Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 7/18/25. As a percentage of INVH's recent stock price of $34.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Invitation Homes Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when INVH shares open for trading on 6/26/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INVH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INVH's low point in its 52 week range is $29.37 per share, with $37.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.04.

In Tuesday trading, Invitation Homes Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

