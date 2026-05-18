Ex-Div Reminder for Innospec (IOSP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/19/26, Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.92, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of IOSP's recent stock price of $78.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Innospec Inc to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when IOSP shares open for trading on 5/19/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IOSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOSP's low point in its 52 week range is $65.5801 per share, with $92.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.27.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IOSP makes up 2.61% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (Symbol: PSCM) which is trading lower by about 2.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding IOSP).

In Monday trading, Innospec Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.