Ex-Div Reminder for IDT

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IDT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IDT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.345 per share, with $71.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.50.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IDT makes up 1.08% of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL) which is trading up by about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding IDT).
In Wednesday trading, IDT Corp shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.