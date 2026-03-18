Ex-Div Reminder for IDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/26, IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of IDT's recent stock price of $47.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IDT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.345 per share, with $71.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.50.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IDT makes up 1.08% of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL) which is trading up by about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding IDT).

In Wednesday trading, IDT Corp shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.