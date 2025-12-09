Ex-Div Reminder for HP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/11/25, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 1/2/26. As a percentage of HPQ's recent stock price of $25.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of HP Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when HPQ shares open for trading on 12/11/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HPQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $21.21 per share, with $36.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.94.

In Tuesday trading, HP Inc shares are currently off about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.