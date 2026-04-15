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HRZN

Ex-Div Reminder for Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

April 15, 2026 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/16/26, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (Symbol: HRZN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.06, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of HRZN's recent stock price of $4.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when HRZN shares open for trading on 4/16/26.

HRZN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HRZN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 15.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HRZN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.975 per share, with $9.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.77.

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HRZN makes up 1.83% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HRZN).

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
 GEC Price Target
 Ken Fisher Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman-> GEC Price Target-> Ken Fisher Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HRZN
VPC

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