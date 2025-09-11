Ex-Div Reminder for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/15/25, Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.39, payable on 9/29/25. As a percentage of GBDC's recent stock price of $14.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.64%, so look for shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc to trade 2.64% lower — all else being equal — when GBDC shares open for trading on 9/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.68 per share, with $16.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.77.

In Thursday trading, Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

