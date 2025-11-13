Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for General American Investors (GAM)

November 13, 2025 — 10:22 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, General American Investors Inc (Symbol: GAM) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $6.40, payable on 12/26/25. As a percentage of GAM's recent stock price of $63.67, this dividend works out to approximately 10.05%, so look for shares of General American Investors Inc to trade 10.05% lower — all else being equal — when GAM shares open for trading on 11/17/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GAM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAM's low point in its 52 week range is $41.7978 per share, with $64.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.10.

In Thursday trading, General American Investors Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

