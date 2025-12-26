Ex-Div Reminder for GE Aerospace (GE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/29/25, GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 1/26/26. As a percentage of GE's recent stock price of $316.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GE's low point in its 52 week range is $159.36 per share, with $317.7464 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $316.70.

In Friday trading, GE Aerospace shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.