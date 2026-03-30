Ex-Div Reminder for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FBRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.30 per share, with $12.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.40.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FBRT makes up 5.53% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (Symbol: DVDN) which is trading lower by about 1.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FBRT).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FBRT, which trades under the symbol FBRT.PRE — more info ».
In Monday trading, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Cheap Technology Shares
MICT shares outstanding history
Stock Buybacks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.