Ex-Div Reminder for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of FBRT's recent stock price of $8.38, this dividend works out to approximately 2.39%, so look for shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc to trade 2.39% lower — all else being equal — when FBRT shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FBRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.30 per share, with $12.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.40.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FBRT makes up 5.53% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (Symbol: DVDN) which is trading lower by about 1.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FBRT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to FBRT, which trades under the symbol FBRT.PRE — more info ».

In Monday trading, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.