Ex-Div Reminder for Standex International (SXI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/24, Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 2/26/24. As a percentage of SXI's recent stock price of $150.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SXI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.80% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXI's low point in its 52 week range is $111.02 per share, with $168.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.16.

In Wednesday trading, Standex International Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

