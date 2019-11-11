Ex-Div Reminder for SemGroup (SEMG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/19, SemGroup Corp (Symbol: SEMG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4725, payable on 11/21/19. As a percentage of SEMG's recent stock price of $15.93, this dividend works out to approximately 2.97%, so look for shares of SemGroup Corp to trade 2.97% lower — all else being equal — when SEMG shares open for trading on 11/13/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SEMG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEMG's low point in its 52 week range is $8.10 per share, with $18.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.91.

In Monday trading, SemGroup Corp shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

